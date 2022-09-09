SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A North Carolina woman who worked as a Spartanburg caregiver and deprived residents of their prescription pain medications pleaded guilty Wednesday.

According to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, Erica Danielle Gilbert Nichols, 29, of Mooresboro, North Carolina, pleaded guilty to five counts of theft of a controlled substance, neglect of a vulnerable adult and exploitation of a vulnerable adult.

During October 2020 to March 2021, Nichols neglected and exploited five residents of an assisted living facility by unlawfully depriving them of their prescription pain medications, the attorney general said.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said last year when Nichols was indicted that she worked at White Oak Assisted Living. The indictment in September of last year also said Nichols was from North Carolina.

Nichols, now of Converse, South Carolina, was also accused of unlawfully obtaining and possessing these controlled substances, including hydrocodone and oxycodone, for her own personal use.

Initiall, Nichols faced 16 charges.

She was sentenced to five years in prison, which the judge suspended to 30 days in jail and three years probation.