RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina and a former United States ambassador, will be in Raleigh next week for a fundraising event for U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, according to an event invitation obtained by CBS 17.
Haley, who will be joined by other Republicans such as U.S. Rep. George Holding, N.C. Sen. Phil Berger and N.C. Rep. Tim Moore, will attend a “roundtable meeting” and VIP reception at the home of Gina and Jim Anthony in Raleigh.
The fundraiser begins at 5:30 p.m. and does not appear to be open to the public.
Tillis is up for reelection in November and will likely face off against either Army veteran and former legislator Cal Cunningham or N.C. Sen. Eric D. Smith, the two leading contenders from the Democratic Party.
The invitation does not specify how much it costs to attend the event.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- 21-year-old charged in series of home break-ins in Wake, Johnston counties
- Former US Ambassador Nikki Haley to appear at Raleigh fundraiser for US Sen. Thom Tillis
- Gov. Cooper creates coronavirus task force to ‘continue protective efforts’
- 3 brothers all diagnosed with same rare cancer as infants
- Need help cleaning up from last week’s storms? Make sure you don’t get scammed
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now