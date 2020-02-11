Former US Ambassador Nikki Haley to appear at Raleigh fundraiser for US Sen. Thom Tillis

FILE – In this Jan. 2, 2018, file photo, United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks to reporters at United Nations headquarters. Haley says the U.S. is withdrawing from UN Human Rights Council, calling it ‘not worthy of its name.’ (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina and a former United States ambassador, will be in Raleigh next week for a fundraising event for U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, according to an event invitation obtained by CBS 17.

Haley, who will be joined by other Republicans such as U.S. Rep. George Holding, N.C. Sen. Phil Berger and N.C. Rep. Tim Moore, will attend a “roundtable meeting” and VIP reception at the home of Gina and Jim Anthony in Raleigh.

The fundraiser begins at 5:30 p.m. and does not appear to be open to the public.

Tillis is up for reelection in November and will likely face off against either Army veteran and former legislator Cal Cunningham or N.C. Sen. Eric D. Smith, the two leading contenders from the Democratic Party.

The invitation does not specify how much it costs to attend the event.

