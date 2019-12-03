Former US Senate candidate who faced off against Sen. Burr announces run for Congress

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The U.S. Senate nominee for North Carolina Democrats in 2016 is now running for Congress in a Raleigh-area district newly redrawn to favor her party.

Deborah Ross of Raleigh said Tuesday that she’ll seek the 2nd Congressional District seat covering a portion of Wake County after a redistricting lawsuit led the General Assembly to alter the state’s 13 districts last month.

Ross is an attorney who served in the state House for over a decade. She lost to Republican U.S. Sen. Richard Burr in the November 2016 general election.

The new 2nd District boundaries appear to threaten the re-election of GOP Rep. George Holding, who hasn’t said if he plans to run again. Candidate filing ends Dec. 20.

