Former US Senator Kay Hagan dead at 66

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/AP) – Former U.S. Sen. Kay Hagan has died at the age of 66.

In 2016, Hagan contracted a tick-borne illness which caused brain inflammation that made it difficult for her to speak and walk, according to her husband, Chip Hagan.

She had been receiving treatment in Georgia after her diagnosis.

She made a rare public appearance in June in Greensboro at the ribbon cutting of a new air traffic control tower.

The Greensboro Democrat defeated Republican Sen. Elizabeth Dole in 2008. She lost her seat in 2014 to Republican Thom Tillis.

Tillis issued a statement on Monday saying he and his wife are heartbroken over the loss of Hagan.

“Susan and I are absolutely heartbroken by Senator Kay Hagan’s sudden passing and we extend our condolences and prayers to her loving family and many friends. We join all North Carolinians in remembering her dedicated and distinguished record of public service to our state and nation.” Sen. Thom Tillis

U.S. Rep. Mark Walker (R-NC) released the following statement after the passing of Hagan:



“My heart goes out to Chip Hagan and the entire Hagan family in the passing of Kay. Sen. Hagan was dedicated to serving North Carolinians and especially to the men and women of the Armed Forces in America’s most military-friendly state. Chip has exemplified the devotion, love and care that every husband should aspire to.”

Sen. Richard Burr also released a statement:

Brooke and I are deeply saddened by the sudden and untimely loss of Kay Hagan. Our prayers are with her family.



My full statement: pic.twitter.com/Byc1Fw4Z8R — Richard Burr (@SenatorBurr) October 28, 2019

Hagan also served in the North Carolina Senate from 1999 to 2009.

She was born in Shelby on May 26, 1953.

This story will be updated.

