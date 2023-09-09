WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina deputy was killed in a crash while driving his patrol car for his shift, officials said.

The Forsyth County deputy crashed just after 5:15 a.m. when his cruiser was hit by a box truck, according to a news release from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

During the crash, Deputy Sheriff II Auston Smith Reudelhuber was driving along the 5200 block of North N.C. 150 in the Reedy Creek community, the news release said.

Reudelhuber, 32, was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital where he died, officials said.

Davidson County Sheriff’s Office and at least two local fire departments responded to the scene.

Reudelhuber joined the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office on March 29, 2021, and was assigned to the Field Services Division, and was a Field Training Officer.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the news of the passing of one of our own. We are asking for prayers for the Reudelhuber family as well as for our FCSO Family. Together we stand and together we will get through this, with the support from our community,” Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough Jr. said in the news release.

Before working in Forsyth County, Reudelhuber was employed by the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office for more than three years, and served his country in the United States Army for six years of active duty and was currently serving as a reserve soldier.

There is no word about any arrests or charges in the crash.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said funeral arrangements for Reudelhuber are incomplete but would be announced later.