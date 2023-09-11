WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough Jr. has released a video commenting on the loss of Deputy Sheriff II Auston Smith Reudelhuber.

In the video, Sheriff Kimbrough remarks on the grief felt by him and the entire sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Kimbrough also expressed his gratitude for the community outreach and support they have received.

Sheriff Kimbrough released the following statement earlier Saturday morning:

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the news of the passing of one of our own. Deputy Sheriff Auston Reudelhuber was killed this morning in a fatal car crash. We are asking for prayers for the Reudelhuber family as well as for our FCSO Family. Together we stand and together we will get through this, with the support from our community.” Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough, Jr.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has organized a fundraiser on GoFundMe to support the Reudelhuber family.

Deputy Sheriff II Auston Smith Reudelhuber (FCSO)

Reudelhuber joined the FCSO on March 29, 2021. He was assigned to the Field Services Division and was a Field Training Officer.

Prior to joining the sheriff’s office, Reudelhuber spent three years with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office and served in the United States Army for six years of active duty. He served as a reserve after his active duty service.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement:

It is with sincere sadness that the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office has learned of the loss of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. In these days we will NEVER understand why the path we are on ends and leads us in another direction. Our thoughts and many prayers go out to the family of Deputy Austin Smith Reudelhuber as well as his friends and colleagues who have shared many precious memories. RIP, you are a hero and will forever be remembered as one. Fly high dear friend! Davidson County Sheriff’s Office

The Winston-Salem Police Department also expressed condolences:

Our heartfelt condolences to the family, both blood and blue, of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office as they grieve the loss of one of their own this morning. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of this Deputy, and to the Deputies and Officers who witnessed and rendered aid when this tragedy occurred to their brother in blue. Rest easy brother, we have the watch from here . Winston-Salem Police Department

A patrol vehicle has been placed in front of the detention center on 201 North Church Street in Winston-Salem to allow the community to mourn. Any cards and notes left on the vehicle will be gathered and shared with the Reudelhuber family.

State troopers say that William Benton, 24, of Lexington, was driving a box truck southbound on NC 150 while Reudelhuber was driving a marked Forsyth County Sheriff patrol vehicle northbound on NC 150. The box truck went left of center and collided head-on with the patrol car.

Benton is being charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, reckless driving and driving left of center.