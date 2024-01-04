ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — Now that the new year is settling in, people are taking down their holiday decorations. Fort Macon is giving people a way to give back to the environment with their Christmas trees.

“In 1964, a bunch of the park rangers here were noticing the erosion, the beach was washing away a lot, and it was right after Christmas,” said Park Ranger Laura Eckart. “They had the idea to go to the local dump, and just start grabbing as many Christmas trees as they could, brought them here, started setting them up, and kind of took off from there.”

With the wind coming off the ocean, the sand on the beach gets collected through the pine needles and branches, building the dunes higher and higher. It also keeps the park and community safe from major storm damage.

“Bringing those Christmas trees in, kind of let the beach grow out to protect the rest of the island. Waves weren’t crashing over the road. And eventually, if they were, it would start eating away at the island all the way down,” said Eckart.

So far the park has received a few hundred trees in donations this year, but anticipate thousands by the end of the month.

“It’s a great way to help serve the community, help the community out, building up these dunes. Dunes are home to valuable plants for us like sea oats, sea rockets that are super vulnerable,” added Eckart.

Volunteers are also able to lend a hand by bringing the trees to the beach and helping pile them onto the dunes.

“Every year, it seems like we get a couple of different either Girl Scout or Boy Scout troops, Single Marine Program, other just Marines have come out and volunteered and help us put a massive dent in hauling the trees out,” said Eckart.

Fort Macon is accepting Christmas tree donations until Jan. 31.