RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) — The FBI is warning four inmates who escaped from a jail in Macon, Georgia, could be in North Carolina.

Rewards totaling $73,000 are available for information leading to their capture.

The FBI says Joey Fournier, Chavis Stokes, Marc K. Anderson, and Johnifer Barnwell escaped from the Bibb County Jail on Monday. They did not disclose how the four managed to escape.

FBI Atlanta is offering rewards of up to $25,000 for information leading to their capture. Combined with rewards from the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers, Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals Service, the FBI said the total reward amount stands at $73,000.

Johnifer Barnwell

The FBI is offering $10,000 for the capture of the 37-year-old Barnwell who they say should be considered armed and dangerous. He was convicted earlier this month on federal drug trafficking charges and faces a significant time in prison when sentenced.

The FBI said Barnwell has ties to or may visit West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Ohio. They said he is known to be in a leadership role with the Macon Mafia Street Gang.

The FBI is also offering up to $5,000 for the capture of the other 3 escapees. They include 52-year-old Joey Fournier who is charged with murder, 29-year-old Chavis Stokes who faces drug charges, and 25-year-old Marc K. Anderson who was jailed for Aggravated Assault.

Barnwell has tattoos on his neck, back, left arm, right arm, and leg. He has a scar on his face.

The U.S. Marshals Service is a $5,000 reward for each of the subjects. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is offering $5,000 for the capture of each of the escaped inmates. Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for the capture of each of the men.

FBI Agents from the Macon Resident Agency have been working with law enforcement partners including the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service to track down the four missing inmates.

Anyone with information on the possible location of any escapees should call the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME or the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

Tips may also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.