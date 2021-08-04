Four-time Wilson felon gets prison time for pointing gun at businesses

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) – A Wilson man, and four-time felon, was sentenced Wednesday for pointing a gun at businesses, a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina said.

Terrance Anthony Moore, 35, who testified that his nickname is “Trigger” because of his violent temper, was sentenced Wednesday to 84 months in prison.

Moore also admitted during his jury trial that he had a number of prior felony convictions, court documents show.

On July 8, 2018, officers said they witnessed Moore standing on the side of a road in Wilson raising and lowering the firearm in the direction of businesses.

In addition to his firearm possession, Moore admitted to two common law robberies and a drug distribution offense.

Moore was sentenced to 84 months in prison for his most recent offense of possession of a firearm from July 2018.