LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — Franklin Co. is canceling its July 4th fireworks event, according to officials.

Officials said this is because of a deadly fire in Lenoir County on June 10 where one person died and three firefighters were injured. The fire destroyed fireworks that were stored in a storage container.

“Franklin County is saddened by the loss of life from the fire in Lenoir County last week which resulted in several injuries to firefighters fighting a fire which also included the detonation of commercial-grade fireworks in a storage container,” county officials said.

Officials said there was not enough time to find replacement fireworks for the event.

“As a result of the destruction of the fireworks – which would have been used in this year’s celebration – and the lack of time to find replacements, the county will have to cancel this year’s Independence Day fireworks and accompanying festivities,” officials said in a statement.