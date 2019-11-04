Franklin Graham promotes ‘Pray for 45’ T-shirts amid Trump impeachment inquiry

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Well-known North Carolina evangelist Franklin Graham is urging the public to pray via T-shirt as President Donald Trump navigates a controversial impeachment inquiry.

The T-shirts, donned with the words “Pray for 45” were released on the Graham family’s website that bears Billy Graham’s name.

Under the message contains a Bible verse from 1 Timothy 2:2 which says to pray for “all who are in authority, that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and reverence”.

Graham, an outspoken Trump ally, took to Twitter last week, calling it a “sad day for America” after the House passed a resolution laying out the procedures for the next phase of its impeachment inquiry.

This is a sad day for America. Our politics in this country has hit a new low. @SpeakerPelosi and her followers in Congress have weaponized the impeachment process. This is just another attempt to tarnish and embarrass @POTUS @realDonaldTrump before the next election. 1/2 — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) October 31, 2019

Graham ripped House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) in the tweet as well, saying “Our politics in this country has hit a new low,” he said, adding that Pelosi and “her followers” have “weaponized the impeachment process.”

According to an AP poll released on Monday, more Americans approve of the impeachment investigation into Trump than disapprove of it, though only about a third say the inquiry should be a top priority for Congress.

Franklin Graham, the son of Billy Graham, has been a supporter of the president throughout his time in office and recently organized a tour in which he stopped in North Carolina and asked attendees to pray for communities and leaders in North Carolina and around the country.

The T-shirts are selling for $15.99 in sizes small through 3XL. There is no word on how many of the shirts have been sold thus far.

