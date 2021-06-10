‘Freak accident’: Witness describes moments after man shot in the head at NC country club

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Members at the historic Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro are calling it a freak accident.

Tuesday evening, a stray bullet hit a 57-year-old man’s head while he was eating dinner on the club’s patio.

No one heard the gunfire or has any clue who pulled the trigger.

“The chances of that hitting someone is crazy,” Rick Cates said.

Cates was sitting two tables down from the man. He says everyone else outside was initially clueless there was a problem.

The victim told FOX8 he assumed a golf ball hit him. When he went inside to feel over his head, he pulled out a bullet and asked an employee to call 911.

Cates is thankful no one was seriously injured or killed. He’s hopeful no one else will have the same bad luck.

“I didn’t even get nervous, panicky, or upset. It’s just a random event that happened and doubt will happen again,” Cates said.

Cates believes people need to be smarter with their guns. He says no one should be firing them off recklessly in the air.