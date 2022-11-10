RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In addition to other great freebies for military personnel this Veterans Day, several North Carolina aquariums are offering free admission for military families to the celebration of our country’s heroes.

The NC Aquariums at Fort Fischer, Pine Knoll Shores and Roanoke Island are offering the free admission on Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and tickets must be reserved in advance through each individual aquarium location.

The offer is open to all veteran, active, reserve or retired members of the U.S. military as well as spouses and dependents, with proof of a valid service ID or proof of service.

“We are grateful for the service and sacrifice of these heroes and can’t wait to welcome them as our special guests for the day,” said Maylon White, director, North Carolina Aquariums.

All three aquariums participating will offer a variety of activities such as animal encounters as well as patriotic salutes from staff.

Guests are encouraged to bring a physical military ID with them for their free visit.