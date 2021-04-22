Free virtual Career Fair begins today to help job seekers across the Southeast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) – Career Center of the Southeast is sponsoring a free virtual hiring event

begins today April 22 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Several employers will be online participating with more than 100 open positions.

The event is free and open to the public. It will provide opportunities for career seekers to talk virtually with hiring managers and provide resume assistance.

Career Center of the Southeast’s mission in 2021 is to place 20,021 people back to work safely.

If you want to register for this career fair click here.