RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One lucky winner could take home $414 million in Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot.

A North Carolina winner could choose to take home the jackpot as an annuity or $221 million in cash.

The last jackpot win happened in the Jan. 31 drawing when one ticket in Massachusetts took home the $31 million jackpot. That win was the fourth jackpot win for the month of January. It set a record for the most jackpot wins in one month in Mega Millions history.

“Seeing four Mega Millions jackpots won in one month just goes to show a life-changing jackpot win can happen at any time,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “Just remember it only takes one $2 ticket to win, so play smart and good luck on Friday.”

North Carolina winners are taking home other prizes.

The lottery said Tuesday’s drawing produced more than 23,000 winning tickets.

The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million.

Players can purchase Mega Millions tickets at any lottery retail location, through Online Play on the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.