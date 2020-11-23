Friends, family devastated after Youngsville woman who received NC’s first bilateral hand transplant dies

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The holidays will be difficult for family and friends of Deb Kelly.
Two years ago, on Thanksgiving day, she became the first person in North Carolina to receive a double hand transplant.
Kelly died last weekend, but her courage and her contribution to medical research live on.
A CBS 17 documentary followed her journey from quadruple amputee to transplant recipient.
The 14-hour-surgery, at Duke, made history in our state, but what struck people who knew Kelly was her incredible attitude. Despite everything she went through, she was ready to take on every challenge, with a sense of hope and determination.
Kelly’s sister tells CBS 17, that Kelly passed away after a brief and sudden illness. Kelly, who lived in Youngsville, did not have COVID-19.
Although her death is devastating to everyone who knew her, what doctors learned from the transplant, which was part of a clinical trial, could help other people in similar situations for years to come.
Kelly’s perseverance and her smile have already inspired so many.
