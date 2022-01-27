From boom to bust: Why have our COVID booster numbers plunged lately?

A policewoman gets a booster vaccination against the coronavirus and the COVID-19 disease in Hilden, Germany, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. Germany’s outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel and her likely successor met with state governors to consider tighter rules to curb coronavirus infections. The rise in COVID-19 cases over the past weeks and the arrival of the new omicron variant have prompted warnings from scientists and doctors that medical services in the country could become overstretched in the coming weeks unless drastic action is taken. (David Young/dpa via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The boom in COVID-19 booster shots across North Carolina may be going bust.

The number of booster doses given each week has dropped steadily since late December, according to a CBS17.com analysis of state Department of Health and Human Services data.

It wasn’t long ago that boosters were booming in North Carolina, making up about two-thirds of all the doses given during the first week NCDHHS disclosed those totals.

Nearly 200,000 booster doses were given during the week ending Dec. 31. That total has gone down every week since then, with just over 97,000 going out last week.

That trend is on pace to continue this week, with only about 47,000 going out so far.

The quick drop mirrors what’s happening nationally, with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention saying the average number of shots given per day has dropped to about half of what it was at the peak in early December.

Boosters are also making up a smaller share of the total number of shots given in North Carolina each day.

They accounted for at least 70 percent of daily total every day from Dec. 14 through Jan. 11, after which that percentage dropped into the 60s. Just 59 percent of the shots added to the NCDHHS total Wednesday were boosters.

That share was just 19 percent Thursday — but there’s a logical reason for that: NCDHHS says it added more than 100,000 previously given first and second doses from the U.S. Department of Defense and the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

NCDHHS says 49 percent of adults in the state, and 46 percent of the entire population of 10.4 million, have received a booster dose.

The drop-off looks much like the ones that have appeared every time the initial vaccine series opened up to a different group of people — from the group system during the rollout last spring, to the approval for both 12-to-17-year-olds last May and for younger children in the fall.

North Carolina’s overall vaccination percentages have also been in neutral: The rate of adults with at least one dose jumped to 75 percent Thursday, buoyed by those additions to the running totals, after being stuck at 74 percent for nearly a full month.