Frozen blackberries sold at NC Walmart stores recalled for possible Norovirus

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Georgia company is recalling frozen blackberries sold at Walmart in North Carolina and surrounding states after testing revealed the product contained Norovirus, the FDA reported.

The recall is of blackberries from Alma Pak of Alma, Georgia with the “potential of being contaminated with Norovirus,” an FDA news release said.

The blackberries were also sold at Save-A-Lot stores, officials said. Frozen blackberries tested positive for Norovirus, the FDA reported.

Norovirus is a highly contagious virus. Consumption of products contaminated with Norovirus may cause the sudden onset of symptoms of gastroenteritis including severe nausea, vomiting and diarrhea, according to the FDA.

Southern states where the blackberries were sold include Georgia, South Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee. Other states include Florida, Arizona, West Virginia, New York and Wisconsin.

No illnesses have been reported yet. Retailers have removed the blackberries from store shelves, the FDA said.

Officials said consumers should throw out the berries or return them to a store for a refund.

Consumers with questions may contact Alma Pak at 1-866-965-3896, Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Product UPC Code Retailer Lot Number Expiry Date Distributed to select stores in: Distribution Dates: 16 oz Great Value Frozen Blackberries 078742-431017 Walmart AP1555

AP1640

AP1655 1/25/2021

3/07/2021

4/08/2021 AZ, FL, GA, NC, PR, SC, VA, WV 1/31-2019 – 5/31/2019 12 oz Tipton Grove Frozen Mixed Berries 051933-34784-7 Save-A-Lot AP 1700 4/22/2021

4/23/2021

4/24/2021 FL, NC, NY, TN, WI 5/5/2019 – 5/15/2019

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now