RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — We’re just three days away from Thanksgiving Day!

Local and state leaders want to make sure you and your family don’t burn the house down in the process.

Monday, N.C. Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey, who is also the state fire marshal, gave a live demonstration to let everyone know the dangers of frying a turkey.

Firefighters put a frozen turkey inside of boiling hot grease to show the common mistakes people make.

“When it comes to these Turkey fires — that’s a huge cause of fires because so many people don’t follow the safety instructions. You never want to do a turkey fry inside your house and you never want to do it on a deck close to your house,” Causey said.

Causey said the most important thing you want to do is make sure the turkey is fully thawed out. Frozen or partially frozen turkeys will cause the hot oil to splatter or produce hot steam.

People should use extreme caution when cooking with oil. Don’t overheat the cooking oil beyond its cooking temperature which is 375 degrees because it can ignite.

Also — don’t use turkey fryers under a garage, deck, barn or another potentially hazard area.

“We’ve had people end up in the Chapel Hill burn center because they were trying to move a turkey fryer and that hot grease splashed on their skin,” Causey said.

According to the State Marshal’s office, turkey-fryer fires cause an average of five deaths per year and cost more than $15 million dollars in property damage.

Raleigh Fire officials said they do see a decline in turkey-fryer fires each year. They believe that’s because people are listening to their warning.