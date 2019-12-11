Ft. Bragg Soldier Support Center named after ‘Father of the Airborne’

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The soldier credited with starting the first airborne division in our military now has a new honor at Fort Bragg.

The Soldier Support Center is named after Maj. Gen. William C. Lee, known as the “father of the airborne”.

Major General Lee served in both world wars. After World War One, he became a peace-time observer in Germany.

He noticed Adolf Hitler was developing his airborne troops, and eventually convinced the U.S. to do the same. Lee worked with President Franklin Roosevelt to develop and lead the first airborne command.

Lee developed the plans for the air invasion of Normandy on D-Day and had trained to jump with his men, but was sent back to the states a few months before the battle due to a heart attack.

To honor their “father,” the paratroopers yelled out “Bill Lee!” as they made their jump on D-Day. He listened to the invasion by radio in his North Carolina home.

Lee’s family spoke at the dedication ceremony Tuesday, his great nephew, also named William Lee, recalled how Lee helped develop the plans for the historic air invasion.

“Not many civilians would know who this major general was. Every single one of us probably has our life to thank him for because that was a very close battle and it’s probably the airborne that pulled it off.”

Major General Lee died in his hometown of Dunn in 1948.

