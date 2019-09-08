18 tornadoes reported, 8 confirmed in NC as Dorian hit | Full list

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Eighteen tornadoes were reported in North Carolina as Hurricane Dorian approached and mainly hit the coast Thursday and Friday, the National Weather Service reports.

Of the tornadoes that were reported, eight have been confirmed by weather service survey crews — so far, according to officials. More tornadoes could be confirmed as crews visit the sites.

Two of the 18 reports were in central North Carolina — one in Wayne County and the other in Wilson County.

The most serious of the confirmed tornadoes appeared to be near Calabash in Brunswick County, where some homes had their roofs ripped off and “hundreds” of trees were damaged by winds up to 120 mph, the weather service said.

One tornado that is not yet confirmed caused massive damage in Emerald Isle as a waterspout moved onshore and destroyed some homes. Major damage was seen in some areas of the island.

Here is a list of tornadoes that hit on Thursday, September 5 that were confirmed by the National Weather Service:

6:02 a.m., tornado 1 mile south of Myrtle Grove, New Hanover County

Storm survey a tornado initially impacted the SE Harbor Drive area with large limbs down. The tornado moved west-northwest breaking numerous large limbs. It crossed Myrtle Grove Road breaking large limbs and uprooting a few trees up to 3 feet diameter. Shingles were also blown off a shed in this area. The tornado lifted on the north side of Grove Point Road. National Weather Service storm team rated the tornado an EF-0.

6:10 a.m., tornado 6 miles southwest of Delco, Columbus County

Storm survey mobile home roof severely damaged. Several trees down. 85 mph winds estimated.

6:17 a.m., tornado 1 mile north of Wilmington

National Weather Service storm survey reported a weak (EF-0 65 mph) tornado occurred causing mainly minor damage along a track from near Wrightsville Avenue to the Burnt Mill Creek area. The tornado caused minor tree damage as it lifted just north of the Wilmington National Cemetery.

6:40 a.m. tornado 5 east-southeast of Currie, Pender County

Storm survey long creek tornado. NWS storm survey team found damage consistent with a tornado in Long Creek, N.C. Damage discovered on Long Creek Loop road was determined to be caused by an EF-0 tornado with winds estimated at 80 mph.

6:55 a.m. tornado 2 miles northeast of Calabash, Brunswick County

Storm survey determined EF-2 damage in Carolina Shores. The storm path was four miles. Winds estimated at 120 mph. Hundreds of trees snapped. A dozen homes damaged in the four-mile path. Full story, photos & video

6:56 a.m. tornado 4 miles southwest of Hampstead, Pender County

Storm survey a tornado formed near Scott’s Hill Animal Hospital and moved west-northwest across U.S. Highway 17. The tornado caused some structural damage to Scott`s Hill Market and some minor damage to homes primarily along the west side of Pandy Ann Lane. There were several trees uprooted along the road. The tornado lifted as it entered the woods near the end of Pandy Ann Lane. NWS storm survey rated the tornado an EF-0 with 75 mph winds. Full story and video

7:30 am tornado 1 miles east-southeast of Kelly, Bladen County

Survey team confirmed EF0/65mph sporadic tree damage along Natmore Road.

11:48 a.m. tornado 3 miles east-southeast of Bayshore, New Hanover County

Storm survey a waterspout moved ashore over the northern end of Figure Eight Island, causing EF-0 damage to a couple of beachfront homes and trees. The tornado track was evident across the marsh towards the Intracoastal Waterway, where it affected Bald Eagle Lane. At the Bald Eagle Lane area there was one injury, numerous trees snapped and uprooted, along with mostly minor home damage. The tornado moved northwest towards Fazio Drive where it created its widest damage, including some roof damage and large trees snapped.

The following two incidents Thursday in central North Carolina were reported as tornadoes but have not been confirmed by the National Weather Service:

4:07 p.m. tornado reported 3 miles northwest of Saratoga, Wilson County

Wilson County Emergency Management reports damage just northwest of Saratoga. This damage is consistent with a rotational velocity couplet and TDS signature on the 0.2 degree angle of the krax wrs-88d. Full story and video

1:52 p.m. tornado reported 1 mile southwest of Mar Mac, Wayne County

Wayne County Emergency Management official reports structural damage to a home and barn on the southwest side of Mar Mac, just north of Highway 13. This damage location is well-correlated with a cc depression on the 0.2 degree elevation angle of the krax wrs-88d. Full story and video

Several other tornadoes were reported by the Morehead City National Weather Service office, but they have not been confirmed.

The group includes the reported tornado around 9 a.m. that started as a waterspout and then moved onto Emerald Isle, causing major damage. The weather event may be confirmed as a tornado after a weather survey team visits the site.

Here are eight reported tornadoes that have not yet been confirmed:

8:09 a.m. tornado reported 3 miles west of Sneads Ferry, Onslow County

Trained spotter tornado on the ground 3 mi. west of sneads ferry.

8:59 a.m. tornado reported 1mile south-southeast of Hubert, Onslow County

Tornado reported moving through intersection of NC 24 and 172 blew the transformer in the intersection.

9:02 a.m.tornado reported bogue inlet pier Emerald Island, Carteret County

Tornado reported in Emerald Isle near the Boardwalk. Full story and video

9:20 a.m.tornado reported 2 south-southeast of Stella, Onslow County

911 call center tornado reported with reports of roof damage.

9:30 a.m.tornado reported 1 mile north of Belgrade, Onslow County

911 call center tornado reported on the ground.

12:37 p.m. tornado reported 2 miles northwest of Deep Run, Lenoir County

Law enforcement North Carolina State Highway Patrol reported a tornado on the ground.

2:30 p.m. tornado reported 3 south-southeast of Wilmar, Craven County

NC trained spotter possible tornado spotted near Lewis and Gray Road in Vanceboro.

5 p.m. tornado reported 1 mile southwest of Bridgeton, Craven County

Law enforcement multiple reports of tornado damage near New Bern City Hall. Time estimated by radar.