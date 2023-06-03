RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Saturday night is perfect for viewing the full Strawberry Moon, according to CBS 17 Meteorologist Rachel Duensing.

You should be able to see it rising Friday in the southeast before the clouds move in, but you might also notice Mars and Venus a little higher in the sky as well.

The rising full Moon will be appearing as twilight ends at 9:40 p.m.

Mars and Venus will be higher in the sky only until midnight– as they’ll drop below the horizon by then.

The bright star Antares will appear a few degrees to the right of the Moon.

According to NASA, the name comes from the relatively short season for harvesting strawberries in the northeastern United States.

The Strawberry Moon is also called Mead or Honey Moon, Rose Moon, Flower Moon, Hot Moon, Hoe Moon, Planting Moon, Vat Purnima, Poson Poya, and the LRO Moon, according to NASA.

The Moon will appear full for three days around this time, from Friday night through Monday morning, making this a full Moon weekend.