GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A funeral was held Tuesday for a North Carolina mother who was found dead last week in the home she shared with her boyfriend.

Samantha Coppola, 39, who leaves behind a young son, was found dead in her eastern North Carolina home just over one week ago.

With her obituary, dozens of photos were shared online of Coppola — in many of them, she’s seen alongside her son, Dakota.

“I love the way she loved her son. He meant so much to her,” one person close to Coppola wrote in a tribute to her. “And he loved her so very much, too.”

Coppola’s family visitation and her funeral were held late Tuesday afternoon in Greenville.

Deputies were called to her Weston Road home just after 8:45 a.m. on Oct. 17, according to a news release from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Inside the home, about four miles east of Greenville, deputies found Coppola dead and believed she was killed several days earlier, the release said.

Samantha Coppola in a photo from her family.

Officials said they believe the man she recently moved into the home with is her killer.

Coppola was in a relationship with Robert Edward Rathmann, 39, according to the sheriff’s office.

Rathmann was already jailed on unrelated crimes deputies said he committed earlier this month. He was arrested and held on a $200,00 bond on Oct. 13 on burglary, assault with a deadly weapon and breaking and entering to terrorize charges, officials said.

Late last week, deputies had enough evidence to charge him in his live-in girlfriend’s death, a news release said. However, they did not specify what that evidence is at this time.

He is facing an open count of murder in her death and is being held without bond, the news release said.