Funeral, procession set for fallen NC deputy, who died in shootout

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office and the family of Detective Ryan Hendrix announced on Saturday the funeral arrangements for the fallen deputy.

A release from the sheriff’s office states that the funeral will be held on Friday at Mud Creek Baptist Church at 403 Rutledge Drive in Hendersonville.

Hendrix was a Marine veteran with two children, ages 9 and 6. He had been with the sheriff’s office for eight years. Hendrix was engaged and was set to be married in October

Hendrix will lie in state from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. followed by the funeral service at 2 p.m.

A procession will take Detective Hendrix to Forest Lawn cemetery at 538 Tracey Grove Road following the service.

Live video feeds will be made available so that anyone unable to attend can view the service.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with the North Carolina Police Benevolent Foundation to set up a donation fund for the Hendrix family. You can donate at: https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/deputyryanhendrix/

Detective Hendrix was shot in the line of duty while responding to a report of someone breaking into a vehicle Thursday.

The suspect involved, Robert Ray Doss Jr., was shot and killed by another deputy, officials said.

