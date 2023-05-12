RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – Going to the DMV isn’t fun for anyone but state officials are working on strategies to make it easier.

One of those strategies is the launch of a new walk-in waitlist tracker. It provides a real-time update on the wait times at driver license offices. DMV defines wait time as the current average length of time from check-in until the customer is called to the workstation for service. It does not include the time you spend in line outside.

Paige Cook is ready to move from her driver’s permit to her driver’s license. She was one dozens of people waiting her turn in the walk-in line at a Raleigh DMV office.

“I’m supposed to get my license, hopefully, which would be really exciting because we’ve been waiting a while. If all goes well, I’ll be lucky to get this quickly,” Cook said.

A recent DMV change moved appointments to the morning with only walk-ins taken after noon. No appointments are available for months so Cook’s mother took her out of class for the afternoon to get in line. They’ve been diligent and proactive every step of the way.

“We have been looking constantly, like checking every location, checking the site, checking when we can get in and what the wait times are looking like,” Cook said.

DMV Commissioner Wayne Goodwin knows there’s a big demand for DMV services. Teens are trying to get on the road for summer jobs and hundreds of people are moving to the state every year. This comes as the department continues to experience staffing shortages.

It’s why they launched the walk-in wait time tracker and are working to get more services online.

“If folks use these tools and if we hire more folks and make even more changes, we’re going to see those lines be shorter,” said Goodwin.

More changes are on the way. From June to August, Saturday appointments will open up.

“It is my goal as our state DMV Commissioner to have this happen not just during peak season, but to have more offices open at 7 a.m., offices stay open after hours and have more Saturdays across the state,” Goodwin said.

And he says to look out for the launch of free-standing dmv kiosks at places like grocery stores.

“Whatever service that you could have gotten, for the most part, being at a physical location at the DMV or that you could have gotten if you were on your home computer, on your smartphone, you can get it through a kiosk,” he explained.

A pilot program is expected to launch before the end of the year with the ultimate goal of having 100 kiosks around the state.

Some portion of the population, like teens getting their driver’s license, will still have to go to the DMV in person and it may not always be possible to avoid a long wait.

“It’s really backed up but I think they’re trying, they’re definitely trying to get people in as quickly as possible,” said Cook.