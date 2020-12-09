Gaming company’s expansion brings 200 new jobs to Eastern NC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Grover Gaming Inc., a software development and design company with offices and distribution facilities in seven U.S. states, will expand its Greenville headquarters, adding 200 positions to its existing North Carolina workforce.

The company will invest $12.5 million in its operations in Pitt County during the coming four years.

“This homegrown North Carolina software enterprise is among the fastest-growing companies in the country, and eastern North Carolina will continue to be host to its corporate headquarters,” Secretary Copeland said. “Grover Gaming’s expansion highlights our well-equipped workforce, livable communities and modern business amenities that appeal to innovation-minded companies.”

New positions at the company will include software developers, game designers and artists, project managers, quality assurance engineers, accounting and human resource specialists, and others. New positions will offer salaries that average $50,645 per year, creating an annual payroll impact of nearly $11.2 million for the region. Pitt County’s overall average annual wage is currently $41,008.

Pitt County approved an economic development performance-based grant for Grover Gaming that could provide up to $500,000 over a five-year period.

“Pitt County has supported Grover Gaming’s growth over the years, and is very pleased to see yet another expansion from them. We continue to support their latest expansion, and we are proud Grover Gaming selected Pitt County, as we know there was competition from other states for their new facility,” said Pitt County Board of Commissioners Chair Ann Floyd-Huggins.

Grover Gaming’s North Carolina expansion will be facilitated, in part, by a Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG) approved by the state’s Economic Investment Committee.