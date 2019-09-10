Garner couple dies in Virginia motorcycle crash

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Two people died in a crash involving a motorcycle on Monday at 3:20 p.m. on Route 29 near Hawkins Roads in Pittsylvania County, Virginia.

According to Virginia State Police, the motorcycle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck the guardrail, ejecting both. Both passengers were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

The driver was identified as Donald Lee Butcher, 59, of Garner. His passenger was identified as Carollee Ann Butcher, 57 also of Garner. Both died at the scene of the crash.

State Police say the crash remains under investigation.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now