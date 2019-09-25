Garner woman accused of embezzling taxpayer money while working at NC Department of Revenue

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A former temporary employee of the North Carolina Department of Revenue is charged with embezzling state property, according to a news release from NCDOR.

Shelly Christina Rozario, 54, of Garner, was charged on Tuesday with one count of embezzlement state property.

According to NCDOR, “Rozario embezzled, fraudulently and knowingly misapplied, and converted to her own use approximately $9,836.51 in U.S. currency, property belonging to the State of North Carolina, during the period Jan. 1 through Sept. 11, 2019.”

Rozario was in a temporary position of administrative associate at NCDOR, according to the release.

Based on a tip to the Tax Fraud Hotline, an investigation by NCDOR’s criminal investigation team commenced.

Rozario was fired on Sept. 11 and the case was referred to the Wake County District Attorney, according to NCDOR. The money she is accused of embezzling came in the form of money orders submitted by taxpayers, the release said.

“Theft is a breach of the public trust, something the department takes very seriously,” said Revenue Secretary Ronald G. Penny. “We believe this to be an isolated incident and we have made changes, such as installing additional cameras, to prevent something like this from happening in the future.”

Rozario was arrested and placed in the Wake County Detention Center under a $20,000 secured bond. She has since bonded out, records show.

