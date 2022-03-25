CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) – Country legend Garth Brooks has added a second Charlotte date to his 2022 tour.

Announced Friday, Garth Brooks will now headline Bank of America Stadium on Friday, July 15, as well as his original announced date of Saturday, July 16.

The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour began in March 2019 but has been postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the singer’s personal decisions.

Brooks completed 13 shows in 2019 before a winter break into 2020, where he completed one show in February before the pandemic.

He then completed four shows in 2021 before calling it off himself due to the virus in August.

Finally, the Tour resumed again on March 5 and is scheduled to wrap up, as of now, in September.