Garth Brooks reschedules concert in Charlotte to Oct. 10

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) – Country superstar Garth Brooks has rescheduled his concert at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

The concert was originally scheduled for June 13. Instead of canceling, the concert has been rescheduled to October 10.

If you have already purchased a ticket for his June 13 show, your ticket will be honored for the show on October 10.

When the tickets went on sale, there were 74,000 tickets sold in 90 minutes, making it the largest paid crowd in the history of Bank of America stadium, officials said in a release.

The stop in Charlotte will be the only North and South Carolina stop on Brooks’ stadium tour.





