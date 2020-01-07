Gas leak contained at ECU student center

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) – A gas leak at a student center prompted officials to issue a warning to stay away from East Carolina University.

WITN reports that housekeepers went into Mendenhall Student Center on Monday and noticed the leak.

ECU police say the housekeepers called police, who then called emergency personnel and the local utility.

Authorities say the leak, which originated in an area undergoing renovations, was brought under control.

Officials say no injuries were reported.

