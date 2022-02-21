Gas prices climb for 8th week in a row, report says; average price up to $3.41 in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – For the eighth week in a row, gas prices are up in North Carolina and across the country. GasBuddy reported that the nationwide average is up 3.2 cents from a week ago to $3.53.

The average is a bit lower in North Carolina — $3.41. Neighboring states Virginia ($3.39) and South Carolina ($3.28) both had cheaper average fuel prices, GasBuddy data showed.

Central North Carolina had a few places with gas prices below $3 a gallon. Goldsboro had two: the Circle K on N. Spence Avenue ($2.97) and the Safe-Way on N. William Street ($2.99). The Sheetz at 4005 Jones Sausage Road in Garner also had gas for $2.99, according to GasBuddy.

The fuel tracking service chalked the continued climb in gas prices at least in part up to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

“With tensions still very high that Russia may invade Ukraine, gasoline prices kept moving higher, tugged by the rising price of oil as the market concentrates on possible outcomes from the situation that could affect global oil production amidst recovering demand,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

“However, with nuclear talks between Iran and global powers ongoing in Vienna, the possibility exists that a new deal could bring Iran’s crude oil supply back to legitimate markets, helping to ease a slight portion of supply concerns. While the proposition remains in the air for the time being, we’re also just a few weeks away from the traditional start of the spring surge in gasoline prices, brought on by the change to summer gasoline, seasonal maintenance at refineries and rising demand. The weeks ahead could be rather ugly with rising prices, especially if Russia pursues a strong-arm invasion of Ukraine.”