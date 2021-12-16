Gas prices continue to fall – will that trend continue through Christmas?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gas prices have fallen over the last few weeks and are expected to continue that drop through Christmas, according to GasBuddy.

Nationally, gas prices have dropped 10 cents per gallon since Thanksgiving.

GasBuddy said prices are forecast to drop from Thursday’s average of $3.32 to $3.25 per gallon on Christmas.

But it’s not all good news.

Paying $3.25 on Christmas would be just shy of the all-time high record for Christmas gas prices of $3.26 set in 2013.

The national average has increased by 45 percent from 2020’s $2.25 per gallon, GasBuddy said.

“Prices at the pump are expected to continue to fall into the New Year, providing some much-needed relief to drivers in 2022,” GasBuddy’s Patrick DeHaan said in a release.

As of Thursday, the average price per gallon in North Carolina is $3.10 and $3.12 in Raleigh. Those prices are down from a high of $3.28 in late October.

The last time North Carolina had an average price higher than $3.28 was was in early 2014.

GasBuddy reports North Carolina’s highest average price in the last 10 years was $3.91 in April 2012.