Gas prices hit $3 a gallon as Colonial Pipeline plans manual deliveries of gasoline

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — This morning, the average price of a gallon of gas has reached $3 for the first time in years.

There’s been a rush to gas stations ever since the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack forced the company to temporarily stop operations on Friday.

But there’s help coming.

State and government officials are both trying to make it easier for the supply of gasoline to make it to more strained areas quickly.

Gov. Roy Cooper issued a state of emergency earlier this week, suspending motor vehicle fuel regulations, including waiving certain size and weight restrictions to help the fuel tankers travel more easily.

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced similar measures Tuesday night, saying trucks making emergency fuel deliveries can travel without the federal hours of service limits and certain other safety regulations.

The Environmental Protection Agency also issued a fuel waiver to North Carolina, which suspends certain fuel requirements in times of crisis.

Colonial Pipeline says it has the supply of gasoline and is working on different ways of distributing it, including manually delivering millions of gallons to Greensboro, Charlotte, Atlanta and more.

The rush to fill up is creating a strain on the current supply, and that’s why experts say it’s important to buy gas responsibly. That, however, comes with some challenges.

“It’s hard to tell people, ‘Don’t run out and get gas,’ but guess what? There’s going to be shortages, and gas prices are going up,” said AAA Spokesperson Tiffany Wright.

Our state Emergency Management officer says our state has about a five-day fuel supply stored up which would technically expire today but again there are fuel deliveries being made to our area.

Officials are asking everyone to be patient, conserve trips and only buy what you need.