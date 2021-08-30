Gas prices in NC could incease due to Hurricane Ida, AAA reports

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – AAA reports gas prices could soon increase in North Carolina due to the effects of Hurricane Ida.

Ida made landfall in an area with offshore oil rigs, coastal crude oil refineries, terminals, and ports, AAA reports. There are close to 2,000 oil platforms in the region.

Refineries in Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas, and Alabama produce more than 45 percent of the U.S.’s capacity for refining crude oil into gasoline

On Sunday, Colonial Pipeline shut down two main lines that run from Houston to Greensboro as a precautionary measure.

The lines will reopen following an infrastructure inspection.

“The increase is expected as a storm like this can cause an increase in demand, due to panic buying, leading up to the storm,” AAA said. “However, we are likely to see a dramatic reduction in demand post-hurricane as people stay home due to power outages and road closures.”

As of Monday, North Carolina’s average gas price sits at $2.88.

Prices are up 75 cents compared to a year ago.