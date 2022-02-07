Gas prices likely to keep rising in NC amid tensions in Europe

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Filling up your tank continues to be a punch to the gut for drivers. Gas prices in the U.S. saw their sharpest rise in months last week, according to Gas Buddy.

The company says fuel costs increased 5.4 centers per gallon last week in Raleigh. The average cost is $3.20 a gallon. Gas Buddy found the most expensive was $3.49 per gallon. The current prices are 13 cents more expensive per gallon than a month ago.

Nationally, gas prices are even worse, costing 8 cents more per gallon in the last week. That puts the average cost at $3.42 per gallon. Gas Buddy said the cost is up 12 cents per gallon from a month ago.

These numbers are not expected to get any better. Gas Buddy said drivers should expect more increases in light of tensions in Europe. Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said the price per barrel of oil jumped to $93 per barrel, with much of that fueled by concerns over Russia invading Ukraine. There is also concern there won’t be enough supply to meet demand come summertime.

“With the national average at its highest level since 2014, the news is grim: motorists should expect even more price increases, with the larger jumps coming later this spring as a confluence of seasonal factors and the potential flare up in geopolitical tensions. Ultimately, the national average could be pushed to record territory by the start of the summer driving season,” said De Haan.

Gas prices in Raleigh’s neighboring cities are average about the same.

Greensboro- $3.19/g, up 6.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.12/g.

Fayetteville- $3.19/g, up 8.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.10/g.

Durham- $3.20/g, up 3.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.17/g.

If you’re looking to save as much as possible, Gas Buddy has reported that certain days of the week may end up saving you a couple of cents per gallon. The company found Sundays, Mondays, and Fridays were the cheapest days to fill up.

Thursday is your day to avoid heading to the pump. But the golden rule according to De Haan?

“Always, always shop around before filling up,” he said.