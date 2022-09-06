RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Six months ago, it was expected to be a runaway for Republicans who had high hopes of controlling congress and building a veto-proof majority in the North Carolina legislature.

According to a new poll, that gap has closed.

Of all registered voters in the state, a High Point University poll found 41 percent would vote for the generic Republican state senate candidate and 44 percent for the Democratic candidate. The numbers are nearly identical when asked about the state house.

“This poll overall probably was not good news for any particular political party,” said Martin Kifer, director of the High Point University Survey Research Center.

“And we’ll see if that remains the case as we get closer to election day, that is you have a close generic ballot but then we’ll also see how it ends up at the ballot box because there could be there’s something a little bit different operating here,” Kifer said.

When it comes to the U.S. Senate race, democrat Cheri Beasley has a 9-point favorability advantage over republican Ted Budd. But there is a problem for both candidates—more than 30 percent of those polled don’t know who they are.

That could make it tough for them to overcome how they are portrayed when outside money starts pouring in.

“Late in the race that’s almost universally uniformly negative, those are the kinds of things we’re going to be seeing. So that effects the image of these candidates, when we’re not getting good or positive information about either of them,” Kifer said.

The congressional race sits evenly split, but 12 percent haven’t made up their mind. It’s the issues that may have the most bearing on how the parties do, and much of it is dependent on the President.



More people do not approve of President Biden’s handling of each category listed than who do approve. Yet there is a major shift when it comes to climate change and the environment.

“He’s gotten some credit for his handling of COVID-19, but those environmental things rose up in our table in terms of people’s favorable reaction to them,” said Kifer.

At the bottom is how Biden is handling economic issues. Just how much of a problem inflation and gas prices are when voting starts, is anyone’s guess.

The High Point University Poll was conducted August 18th thru August 22nd. Of the 1002 adults polled 786 said they are registered to vote in North Carolina. The margin of error is +/-3.2 percent.