George Floyd mural defaced in downtown Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Vandals overnight Sunday spray-painted and defaced a mural of George Floyd that had been painted over boarded-up windows in downtown Greensboro.

The George Floyd mural is at Crafted taco shop. Jenna Rice, the woman who initially painted the mural, was back fixing it on Sunday.

It is especially heartbreaking that on the day of George Floyd‘s funeral people without compassion, people without a moral compass would destroy artwork made of love and healing. I am disgusted that the people who deface the artwork walked our streets. They are not welcome here. White supremacists and other hate groups must be exposed.” Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan

