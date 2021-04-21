Getting a vaccine in NC will be easier thanks to these changes

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Research by state health officials shows seven out of 10 North Carolinians are vaccinated or want to be, so leaders have made changes to make it easier to get your shot.

However, many who want to be vaccinated have to work and have other personal obligations that may make it hard to find time to get their shot.

To combat that, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says it is working with vaccine providers to make sure doses are readily available for same-day appointments, walk-ins, and evening appointments.

As the state expands the number of providers available with vaccine, leaders have shifted to a new allocations process this week where providers are asked to request the number of first doses of vaccine they would like for the coming week.

The allocations starting the week of April 26 will be based off this new process, NCDHHS says.

Before this, the state would assess a provider’s capacity, then allocate them doses. The provider could accept or turn them down.

Providers will be asked to request first-dose allocation for the coming week by completing a form and must only request the amount of vaccine that their site can administer for each upcoming week.

Second doses will continue to be ordered automatically to correspond to the first doses allocated to each provider location.

For more detailed information on the process and steps, you can view NCDHHS’s New Allocations Process Webinar.