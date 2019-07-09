Girl, parent airlifted from cruise ship by NC Coast Guard helicopter

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter from North Carolina airlifted a girl and her parent from a cruise ship in the Atlantic after the girl fell ill aboard during a trip to the Bahamas, officials said.

The 7-year-old girl was aboard the Cruise Ship Celebrity Summit. She was airlifted Monday to a hospital in Virginia “for higher level care,” according to a news release from the Coast Guard.

Cruise ship officials contacted the Coast Guard to request help for the girl “who was experiencing abdominal pain” on a trip from New Jersey to Bermuda, the news release said.

A U.S. Coast Guard flight surgeon determined that the girl needed medical evacuation. The command center dispatched an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Elizabeth City the ship, which was 200 miles offshore.

“The girl, a parent and ship’s nurse were transported to the Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters in Norfolk, Virginia,” the news release said.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now