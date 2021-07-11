Glitch overcharges NC beach parking customers during July 4th weekend

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – A software glitch is to blame for overcharging customers at paid parking locations in Wrightsville Beach over the weekend.

Flowbird, the company that handles credit card processing at the paid parking kiosks in Wrightsville Beach, said in a statement Wednesday that it was made aware of the errant charges that took place between July 1 and July 5 and took steps to “isolate and rectify the root cause.”

The company said a software upgrade performed at the credit card gateway level on July 1 caused the billing issue and a fix was deployed on July 6.

“During this period, we proactively started refunding transactions that were submitted multiple times. We are continuing the process of refunding transactions,” according to the statement.

Company officials said the issue was not a security violation or software hack, and that all credit card data is safe and protected.

The pay station kiosks are going back online Thursday and Pivot, the company that manages paid parking in Wrightsville Beach, will test all the kiosks and monitor transactions for a while, according to Town Manager Tim Owens.

