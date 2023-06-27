CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — For Pride Month, Queen City News is featuring the changing landscape of the LGBTQ+ community.

Monday, we look skyward.

For decades, gay men have worked as flight attendants in the aircraft cabin. But what about as airmen on the flight deck?

“While I wear my NGPA pin on my lapel, it may not be as obvious I am a gay pilot,” said pilot Nathan Galieti. “I am a gay man and a first officer for American Airlines.”

Nathan isn’t your grandfather’s stereotypical airline pilot. Times have changed, and so has diversity in the cockpit.

What hasn’t changed: the right stuff or the skills required to be there.

“As an aviation professional, taxiing an aircraft and flying around have nothing to do with sexual orientation,” Galieti said.

The aviation industry has traditionally been a boy’s club. Most pilots are white males, and while Nathan falls into the white male category, his sexual orientation makes him a minority on the flight deck.

“I don’t wear my minority status on the outside like a female or Black pilot would every single day,” Galieti said. “People can clearly see who they are, but I don’t have to reveal my gay status depending on how I feel. I’m in my 10th year as an airline pilot. It’s a puzzle I enjoy doing.”

A puzzle Galieti pieces together with the support of kindred spirits.

He is a member of the Charlotte chapter of the National Gay Pilots Association, the world’s leading non-profit advocating for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer, plus aviation professionals and enthusiasts.

“An inclusive flight deck is a safe flight deck,” said Justin Ellixson-Andrews, NGPA’s executive director.

Since 1990, Ellixson-Andrews says NGPA’s mission has been to build, support and unite the community.

Five thousand strong group members take on challenges in the aviation community, including a culture of discrimination and hostility. They break stereotypes. They make aviation a better place. It’s a family environment offering the support that may be missing at home.

“When a lot of people come out to their families, they lose those relationships with them, unfortunately,” said Ellixson-Andrews. “We become a new family.”

Change is in the air.

With a growing number of professional pilots identifying as various sexualities and gender identities, old-school veteran pilots must adapt.

“In aviation, we are dealing with a traditional mindset in the cockpit; historically, that’s what’s been hired,” said Galieti. “Maybe rough around the edges, but what I found is if you do a good job, it’s okay. I am jovial; even if I am getting discriminated against, I may not notice; it goes in one ear and out the other.”

While acceptance of the LGBTQ+ community in professional arenas has made great strides over the decades, the current political climate indicates a backslide.

The human rights campaign has officially declared a state of emergency for LGBTQ+ people in the U.S., citing the passage of more than 75 laws in over a dozen states that target the community.

The uptick in prejudice and violent attacks may discourage some aspiring pilots from pursuing their dreams. Nathan says: pursue them anyway.

“I would say aviation is built on what others say is impossible,” Galieti said. “Go for it; follow your dreams. Sexual orientation shouldn’t matter as long as you do a good job in the cockpit.”