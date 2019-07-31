‘God was with us’: NC family of 4 survives violent head-on collision

The Flowers family said they’re lucky to be alive after a head-on crash in Gaston County (WBTV)

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Members of a Gaston County family know they are lucky to be alive after a head-on collision on Union Road last Sunday.

The crash happened near Dawnwood Drive Sunday afternoon. Donna Flowers said her family was on their way back home from vacation at the time of the wreck. She said a car was heading right for them as they traveled along Union Road.

“My husband tried his best to get out of the way, but there was no way and she just kept coming,” said Flowers regarding the other driver.

The cars collided. The wreck shut down the road, creating a mess of twisted metal. Flowers said her family was completely split up when first responders arrived at the scene of the accident.

“My daughter was airlifted to Levine Children’s Hospital. My husband was airlifted to CMC Main and me and my son were transported by ambulance to Gaston Memorial,” explained Flowers.

All of the family members survived the wreck, but suffered broken bones as well as bad bumps and bruises. Flowers’ 10-year-old daughter, Ciara, was asleep in the car when the wreck happened.

“I woke up and I was in a helicopter,” said the 10-year-old. “I’ve never been in a car accident before, but I’m just glad I’m really safe.”

The wreck is still being investigated by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Flowers said she’s even keeping the other driver involved in the crash in her thoughts.

“I wish her the best. I don’t know if she’ll see this, but I hope you get well quick and have a speedy recovery,” said Flowers during her interview with WBTV.

Flowers’s family has a long road to recovery. Her husband is still in the hospital.

“God was with us. I give him the credit,” said the injured mother.

She said her family is very thankful for all of the friends and family members who have helped them out since the accident happened.

According to NCSHP, there have been 313 accidents along Union Road since 2015.

