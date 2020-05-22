Going to Boone? You’ll need to stay in Watauga County for 2 weeks before entering any business

BOONE, N.C. (WGHP) — The Town of Boone is cracking on who is allowed in newly reopened businesses, according to the Watauga Democrat.

Unless you are a work commuter, you are not allowed inside open businesses if you spent the night outside of Watauga County.

This new ruling applies not only to visitors to the town but town residents who spend nights outside of the county.

All people must either test negative for the coronavirus or spend 14 uninterrupted nights in Watauga County before you will be allowed to enter open businesses, the Watauga Democrat reports.

The town set this restriction in place on Thursday, and it’s set to run until at least June 16.

The council voted 3 to 1.

According to statistics from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, 13 people in Watauga County have tested positive for COVID-19. No one has died from the virus there.

WNCN contributed to this report.

