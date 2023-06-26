CONCORD, N.C. (WJZY) — A Concord man has been charged with hate crimes following a series of reported harassment incidents involving Black drivers, a Mexican family and his neighbors, the FBI and Department of Justice confirmed with Queen City News on Friday.

Marian Hudak

Court documents filed with the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina show that Marian Hudak is accused of interference with federally protected activities and is also accused of interfering with fair housing protections.

The accusations date back to Nov. 2021.

Accounts that were provided by an FBI special agent describe a victim who is Black stating that the suspect, identified as Hudak, pulled up alongside their vehicle in a truck covered in stickers and flags, including the Confederate flag, and shouted racial slurs at them.

Hudak then reportedly cut the person off the road, the victim stated in the report. The victim also said knives, which looked like throwing knives, were visible by the driver’s side window.

Hudak then exited his truck at a stoplight and made more threats while also using slurs, court documents showed. The incident continued toward an apartment complex where Hudak reportedly threatened to shoot the person while pointing a gun out of his truck’s window.

Concord Police were called to the scene and Hudak was taken into custody in Oct. 2022. He was charged with assault and communicating threats in connection to the incident.

Case records also show that Hudak is accused of interfering with housing rights that include physical altercations with several people, including juveniles, and a victim stating their vehicle had been pelted with eggs. Hudak had previously complained about the car ‘being too loud’ and used derogatory remarks toward a Mexican family, records showed.

Hudak is accused of several other incidents involving hate crimes including broadcasting racial slurs from a loudspeaker out of his truck, the FBI special agent wrote.

Hudak made his first appearance in federal court in Winston-Salem on Thursday.