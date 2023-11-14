LA GRANGE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Goldsboro man is dead after the pickup truck he was riding in went off the road and crashed into a tree on Monday night in Lenoir County.

At around 9:42 p.m. Monday, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a deadly crash in La Grange on Washington Street near Whispering Pines Drive.

Highway Patrol said the driver, identified as 33-year-old Leshae Doremus of Goldsboro, was heading north on Washington Street when she traveled off the road to the right, overcorrected and then rolled over and collided with a tree. One of the passengers, identified as 46-year-old Paul Thompson of Goldsboro, died at the scene, officials said.

The other passengers, 37-year-old Nicole Pendleton of Pikeville and a 2-year-old child from Goldsboro, were taken to ECU Health in Greenville with serious injuries, state troopers said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.