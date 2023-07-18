MANTEO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldsboro teen was arrested and charged after a vehicle and foot chase involving Dare County sheriff’s deputies on Thursday.

Around 10:38 p.m. on Thursday, a deputy tried to pull over a vehicle for speeding in the area of Billy’s Seafood on Colington Road in Kill Devil Hills, according to the sheriff’s office.

The vehicle did not stop and continued toward Colington Harbor where it wrecked at the Colington Methodist Church at 1949 Colington Road.

The driver then fled on foot and after a short pursuit was taken into custody. Johnathan Acree, 19, was arrested and charged with felony fleeing to elude with a motor vehicle and cited for reckless driving.

He was given a $5,000 secured bond.