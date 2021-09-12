Golf cart triggers house fire in NC upscale neighborhood

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville Fire/Rescue and the Town of Winterville Fire Department responded to a structure fire Saturday on the 300 block of Bremerton Drive.

Crews got to the scene just before 7 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, heavy smoke and flames were coming from the house.

About 30 firefighters responded to the call. It took about 45 minutes to get the flames under control.

Investigators with Greenville Fire/Rescue examined the scene and determined the fire originated in the garage and was caused by an electrical issue with a golf cart. The fire has been ruled accidental.

People in the area said they heard two explosions.

The home is in the Bedford Place neighborhood and has more than 5,000 square feet and was purchased in 2018 for $615,000, according to Pitt County real estate records.

Greenville Fire/Rescue wants to remind everyone to be sure to have working smoke alarms, and to contact the fire department if assistance is needed.

— WNCN contributed to this report