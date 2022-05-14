BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The Burlington Fire Department put out a house fire with some help from a Good Samaritan on Friday afternoon.

Firefighters were dispatched at 4:31 p.m. and arrived at the blaze on the 1500 block of West Davis Street at around 4:35 p.m.

At the scene, firefighters saw smoke coming out of multiple areas of the home.

It was there that they discovered that a person had been helped out of the burning home by an unnamed passerby.

First responders gave the rescued person treatment for smoke inhalation on the scene.

Firefighters were unaware if there were any other people still inside the home. They began to search for any potentially trapped victims.

While they did not find any additional people in the home, they were told a family dog remained trapped inside the blaze.

Firefighters were able to find and rescue the dog. First aid was administered to it as well.

It took firefighters around 20 minutes to put out the house fire once everyone had been evacuated.

Emergency Medical Services took the rescued person to a local hospital for treatment. There is no further update on their condition at this time.

Firefighters say the cause of the fire was determined to be unattended cooking.

“Unattended cooking is one of the leading causes of residential structure fires and is the cause of many injuries and deaths annually across the nation. The Burlington Fire Department wishes to remind the public to be vigilant when cooking as distractions can be deadly,” said the Burlington Fire Department in a statement.

The damage to the structure is estimated to be around $50,000. The damage to items inside the home is estimated to be around $10,000.

The Burlington Fire Department, Burlington Police Department, Alamance County EMS, Duke Energy and the American Red Cross all responded to the fire.

The American Red Cross is assisting three people who have been displaced because of the fire.