GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A driver was rescued in Greensboro after getting stuck in floodwaters as severe weather rolled through the Piedmont Triad on Tuesday.

The water rescue was made around 4:30 p.m. in the area of Cridland Road.

The driver was rescued after the vehicle got stuck in the rushing waters. The car was half-submerged in the floodwater.

Sandra Reynolds lives nearby and said her neighbor Carl jumped in the flooded street to save the driver.

“We were waiting for a rope because the current was just very strong at the time, and we just wanted to be safe, but we knew the water was coming just too fast. It was very hard for him to get the door open,” Reynolds said.

Carl was able to get the woman out of the car and to higher ground.

“The woman who lives next door … and I were just holding on to her and comforting her and just letting her know … that she was safe,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds said the area has been flood-prone for years, and she’s happy everyone is safe.

She said the driver is with her family now.